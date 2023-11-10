The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 2,298,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,571,441. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

