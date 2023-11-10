The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.