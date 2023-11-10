The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. 2,899,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,050. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.