Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

SWAV traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $160.27. 235,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $159.19 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $608,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

