Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,034 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.7 %

ASAI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 416,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

