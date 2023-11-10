Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
