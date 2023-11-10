Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of TTD traded down $12.80 on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,555,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.