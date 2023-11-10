Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.