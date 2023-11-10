Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.