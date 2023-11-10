Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.13

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.13 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 67.28 ($0.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 9,748 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02. The company has a market capitalization of £96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,530.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.06.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

