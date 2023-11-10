Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.13

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.13 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 67.28 ($0.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 9,748 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Trifast
Trifast Price Performance
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trifast
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.