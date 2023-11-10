Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.35.

ULTA stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,088. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

