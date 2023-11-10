Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Unity Software stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,535,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $2,721,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,003 shares of company stock worth $30,776,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

