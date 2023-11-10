US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Shares of USFD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in US Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

