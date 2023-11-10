Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $37.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

Valvoline stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.