Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 90,277 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 256,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 111,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

