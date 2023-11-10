Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,538. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

