Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,736. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

