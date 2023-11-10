Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 8,129,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.