Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 70,791 shares trading hands.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
Further Reading
