Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $371.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,978. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.