Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,295,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $143,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,394 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 486,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 424.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,818,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,852,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

