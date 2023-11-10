W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $784.38. 48,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,949. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.60.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

