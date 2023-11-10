Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $434,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $157.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $446.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

