Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 326.85 ($4.03), with a volume of 447964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.86).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Friday.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
