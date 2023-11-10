Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 4532595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
