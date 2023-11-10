Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 482,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

