Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,848. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.27.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

