Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total value of $1,909,438.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,723,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total transaction of $1,909,438.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,723,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,014 shares of company stock worth $30,620,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,239. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $406.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

