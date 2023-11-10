Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 5,271 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Neogen by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 160,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,599. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -137.27 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

