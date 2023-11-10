Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,322. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.