W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of WTI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.86.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
