W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 50.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.