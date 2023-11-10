Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 29,157 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,994,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $100,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 11,372,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,705. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

