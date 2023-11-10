Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 11,419 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of eBay worth $129,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

