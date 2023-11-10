Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 2,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 164.1% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 424,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $103.01. 5,880,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

