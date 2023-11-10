Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $330.65 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,956,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the period. News makes up 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $330,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 2,279,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

