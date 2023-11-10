Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 13,571 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.30% of Sysco worth $112,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 483,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,461. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

