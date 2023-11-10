Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,273 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 1,652,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,863,170. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

