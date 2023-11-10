Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 200,700 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,700 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for about 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 5.30% of Weatherford International worth $253,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFRD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.91. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

