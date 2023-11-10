Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 401 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $153,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.29. 339,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.02. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

