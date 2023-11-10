Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 45,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 153,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $244.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Furbee bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

