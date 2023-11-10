Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47 to $7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +6.5% from +6.5 to +7% yr/yr or $7.356 billion t, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $103.15. 704,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,615. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

