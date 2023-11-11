1,188 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,005. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

