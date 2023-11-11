180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,908.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 16,076 shares of company stock worth $73,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

About 180 Degree Capital

TURN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

