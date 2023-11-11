AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

