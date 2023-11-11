AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.64.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELUXY
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Electrolux (publ)
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.