Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

