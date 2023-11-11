Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Friday. 41,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,859. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

