abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 217,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,363. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
