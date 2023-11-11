abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 217,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,363. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

