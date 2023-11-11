Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE JEQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
