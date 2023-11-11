Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

