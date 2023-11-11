abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 305,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,261. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Insider Activity at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the purchase, the president now owns 197,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 10,096 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,510.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.