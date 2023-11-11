abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,732. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

