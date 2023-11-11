Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alight comprises 7.6% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alight by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.